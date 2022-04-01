Education, health revamp on agenda

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 31

When AAP leader Sheetal Angural’s candidature was announced from the Jalandhar West segment, there were murmurs of dissent within the party.

Much needs to be done Much needs to be done to make up for the lost years. Be it healthcare or education, a revamp on a war footing is required. — Sheetal Angural, Jalandhar West MLA

His tumultuous political career and uncanny knack of picking up a controversy had made the cadre wary, but Angural proved his detractors wrong and emerged victorious, defeating Congress’ Sushil Rinku, among other candidates, by 4,253 votes.

Post-elections, he is among the enthusiastic legislators conducting inspections, visiting schools and the MC office, and attending a host of events every day.

“I have my task cut out,” says the 38-year-old first-time MLA, for whom education, women’s empowerment and eradication of the drug menace are his priorities.

“Drugs are the scourge of society, ruining the young generation. I want to start an anti-drug campaign in my segment. Besides, I will make efforts to improve the standard of higher education and empower women at the grass-roots level,” says Angural, a former youth BJP leader.

Flag development, or “the lack of it”, of his segment, he is quick to mention Basti Danishmandan, where former MLA Rinku resides. The political rivalry between the two leader is not hard to miss.

“Much needs to be done to make up for the lost years. Be it healthcare or education, a revamp on a war footing is required. Only then Punjab can become prosperous again,” the AAP leader adds.