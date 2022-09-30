Educational institutions can’t withhold certificates to recover fee: Dept

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 29

After many students approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), alleging that educational institutions withhold their certificates to recover the monetary dues under the Post-Matric Scholarship for SC/ST students, the Department of Social Justice and Security has sought a list of such erring institutions.

Saying the certificate of a student is his/her individual property and no institution can withhold it without lawful authority, the department said if something was due from a student, adopting the method of withholding original certificates/documents was unfair.

Earlier on June 18, 2021, the Cabinet had decided that in case of non-receipt of the scholarship for SC/ST students, their certificates would not be retained and the educational departments had also given an undertaking ensuring strict compliance.

Despite this, the NCSC has received many complaints of withholding the certificates of many students by institutions to recover unpaid fee.

The department has asked the institutions to furnish the list of students whose certificates were withheld. While the issue of the non-payment of fee or scholarship would be discussed separately, necessary action would be initiated against the erring institutions.