Efficient drainage system top priority: Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, May 6

Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, an eye specialist, who retired from the Health Department, was seen in Tarn Taran in many roles — a social reformer, sports promoter and environmentalist — for past many decades.

Clean admn soon I will ensure a corruption-free administration. Besides providing better health and education facilities, I will work on solving the issue of stray animals. — Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, Tarn Taran MLA

He remained in touch with the masses under the banner of the Vikas Manch Punjab, Parents Association and Indian Medical Association (IMA), and brought the problems of the people to the notice of officials.

He contested the SGPC election unsuccessfully about 20 years ago, when he was in service. He also worked for the erstwhile People’s Party of Punjab (PPP) led by Manpreet Singh Badal and worked in remote areas. After retirement, as an eye specialist, he treated most of the patients for free.

He joined the AAP about six years ago and reached every nook and corner of the Tarn Taran constituency. In the recent elections, he defeated SAD’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu by a margin of 13,588 votes to become the first-time MLA.

“My selfless service to people for decades paid off in the recent Assembly elections. Though I couldn’t reach out to many voters, they still got me elected. I will work with honesty to repay the affection,” said Dr Sohal.

“Being the founder president of the PCMS Specialist Doctors’ Association, Punjab, many of the members, approached their contacts and relatives to help me. I would remain grateful to them, too,” said Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal.

“In Tarn Taran town, 35 per cent of the population resides in Gokalpur, Muradpur and Nanaksar locality. Rectifying the faulty sewage and drainage system of these localities is my top priority,” said Dr Sohal.