Dera Bassi: Effluents' release perennial problem

Sanjay Bumbroo

Like many other Assembly constituencies, lack of civic amenities is a major poll issue in the Dera Bassi segment. The anti-incumbency factor may impact the poll prospects of the sitting MLA, NK Sharma, who would be contesting on the SAD-BSP ticket for the third time.

Past trend SAD’s NK Sharma won the Assembly polls from here for the second consecutive term in 2017. In 2012, he had defeated Deepinder Singh Dhillon who had contested as an Independent. Later, Dhillon joined the Congress, but he lost the election again to Sharma. Electorate strength Total voters - 2,81,864 Male - 1,47,998 Female - 1,33,840 Third gender - 26 Locals’ key demands Check on effluents’ release

End to stray cattle menace

Better civic amenities

Solution to waterlogging

Several villages in Dera Bassi (part of the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency and part of the Mohali district) have a common complaint that though the release of effluents from factories into the nearby drains is a big problem, all candidates have conveniently ignored it. There is no mention of the issue and the promise to resolve it at the earliest. The foundation stone for a common effluent treatment plant was laid at Saidpura village in Dera Bassi, but the project has failed.

Though there is no denying the fact that several development works have been undertaken in the recent past, a lot needs to be done to spruce up the infrastructure in the constituency. Stray cattle menace has also troubled residents for long. There’s an immediate need to expedite the work to provide basic amenities and solve the waterlogging problem. People face many hardships as roads and lanes are in a pathetic condition and the area lacks civic amenities, especially in villages.

#DeraBassi #Environment #NKSharma #Pollution