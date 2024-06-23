Efforts on to get Abul Khurana drain cleaned before monsoon

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 22

Concerned over the fears expressed recently by farmers about the Abul Khurana drain that had wreaked havoc twice in the past ten years due to overflowing, the district administration has stepped up efforts to get the drain cleaned before the monsoons knock Abohar and Balluana Assembly constituencies.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rakesh Kumar Popli today visited the various sewerage lines of the area and took stock of the sanitation arrangements. He said that Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal had issued instructions to complete the cleaning of the sewerage before the monsoon rains.

While checking the ongoing cleaning work of the Abul Khurana drain near Kikkar Khera village 10 km from here, he instructed the drainage department to speed up the cleaning and arrange more JCB machines and other equipment so that the drain cleaning work could be completed before the rainy season starts. He said that special cleaning should be done at those places where drain overflows or breakdowns had occurred in the past.

Farmers told The Tribune that the Abul Khurana drain was designed to carry out surplus rain water in monsoons long back from about six dozen villages but its annual cleaning work was delayed due the Lok Sabha election’s code of conduct.

Official sources said that extensive preparations are being made by the district administration to prevent any possible threat of floods before the upcoming rainy season and in this series the ADC has inspected the drain today to ensure that the cleaning of the beans should be done in a proper way and there should be no mess in it. During this visit, the ADC sternly reprimanded the officials of the drainage department that there should be no lapses in the cleaning work and time schedule needs to be followed strictly.

#Abohar #Monsoon