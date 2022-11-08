Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, November 8

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced that Anand Marriage Act, 2016, enacted for Sikhs to register their marriages with marriage registrar, would be implemented properly in the state.

Mann, who reached here to pay obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib on the occasion of Gurpurb, said there was little-to-none awareness about the Act in Punjab.

He said 22 states including Haryana, Delhi and Tamil Nadu had already implemented the Act but in Punjab, it was not implemented properly despite the notification being issued six years ago.

The government will take steps to create awareness about the Act among the masses and the government officials so that people can use this option, he added.

