Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Anandpur Sahib, November 8
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced that Anand Marriage Act, 2016, enacted for Sikhs to register their marriages with marriage registrar, would be implemented properly in the state.
Mann, who reached here to pay obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib on the occasion of Gurpurb, said there was little-to-none awareness about the Act in Punjab.
He said 22 states including Haryana, Delhi and Tamil Nadu had already implemented the Act but in Punjab, it was not implemented properly despite the notification being issued six years ago.
The government will take steps to create awareness about the Act among the masses and the government officials so that people can use this option, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...