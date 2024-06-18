Eid al-Adha celebrated with religious fervour in Malerkotla

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, June 17

Days after the Waqf Board released grants worth Rs 3.5 crore for the development, members of several Muslim associations celebrated Eid al-Adha with religious fervour in Malerkotla on Monday.

Devotees in a jubilant mood in Malerkotla on Monday. Tribune Photo

Malerkotla MLA Dr Jamil Ur Rehman said office-bearers and activists of several Islamic unions praised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for advising the Waqf Board to provide quality education and healthcare to the people.

ADGP MFR Farooqui, Administrator, Waqf Board, said the management working under the guidance of CM Bhagwant Mann was poised to empower all Muslims.

“After sanctioning grants worth Rs 3.5 crore for development of religious, educational and medical institutes, we have called upon office-bearers to contact their respective estate officers for expedition of their files,” said Farooqui, adding that 150 files had already been cleared.

He said Rs 3 lakh was released for distribution among employees of various outfits. Upgradation of educational institutes, strengthening of infrastructure and launch of Smart Classrooms were on the cards, said Farooqui.

The festival was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety by all sections of the Muslim community. Preachers and Ulemas prayed for communal harmony and universal prosperity.

