8 killed in fog-related road accidents in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Batala/Abohar, January 8

Five occupants of a car died when it collided with a tipper at Misharpura village, 4 km from Batala, on Sunday evening, in dense fog.

A seven-year-old child, Gopal, sustained serious injuries and has been referred to the Civil Hospital.

SSP Satinder Singh said the accident took place when visibility was down to a few feet.

The deceased have been identified as Paramjit Singh, Shinder Kaur, Prabhjot Kaur, Ashu and Seerat Kaur. The mishap took place in the jurisdiction of the Rangar Nangal police station.

Police sources said Ashu was driving the car when the accident took place. Minutes before the accident, he had hit a cyclist, Ramandeep Singh.

“Ashu got to know that Ramandeep had been injured. In his haste to escape, he lost control of the car and rammed it into a tipper coming from the opposite side,” said an official. Ramandeep has been referred to an Amritsar hospital where his condition is said to be serious. The bodies were taken out of the badly mangled car with difficulty by the police. All the deceased belonged to Chahal Kalan village, near Misharpura village.

Meanwhile, dense fog claimed three lives on Saturday when a car fell into Gang Canal near Sadhuwali village on the Abohar-Sriganganagar highway. The police said on Sunday that the deceased had been identified as Ravinder Bishnoi (30) of Abohar’s Gumjal village, Ajmer Singh (45) and Sanjay Bishnoi (36) of Sadhuwali. All three had gone in a car to meet their friend Sunil.

