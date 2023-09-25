Eight pistols seized, 3 held in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, September 24

The Ferozepur Police have arrested three persons and seized eight pistols and six rounds from them.

SP Randhir Kumar said that on Thursday, the sleuths of the CIA had conducted a raid at the residence of Baljinder Kumar at Bajidpur village, where he, along with his two accomplices Sajan and Samual, were planning a robbery. The SP said that during the raid the police had seized two pistols, along with some magazines and six rounds, from them, following which a case was registered.

“It came to light that Samual was in touch with Amandeep and Vishal, who were presently lodged in Ferozepur Central Jail. The latter used to provide details to Samual regarding illegal weapon sellers in Madhya Pradesh,” said Randhir, adding that the accused had even gone to Khandwa village in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and had brought eight illegal weapons, as per information provided by Amandeep and Vishal.

Another accused Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Bajidpur, used to provide money to buy these weapons,” the SP said, adding that Rajinder was yet to be arrested. “We have taken Amandeep and Vishal in custody again for questioning,” he added.

