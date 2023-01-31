Eight Punjab police officers promoted to rank of ADGP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

The Punjab government on Tuesday promoted eight officers to the rank of ADGP.

The list includes Jatinder Aulakh who was heading the Punjab Police intelligence wing. He was promoted as ADGP on the day of his retirement from the police force. The government is likely to appoint a new head of Intelligence wing later today.

The department promotion committee which approved these promotions also empanelled IG M S Chhina for promotion to the rank of ADGP as and when there was a vacancy.

In another order, the government promoted HS Bhullar and Opinderjit Singh to the rank of DIG. Opinderjit too got promoted on the day of his retirement.