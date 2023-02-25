Eight rice mills blacklisted by Food Department in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 24

The Department of Food and Civil Supplies, Punjab, has taken a strict action against eight rice mills for indulging in malpractices.

An official spokesperson of the department said M/s Onkar Rice Gram Udyog Unit-2 of Amloh had submitted fake documents to increase its milling capacity at the time of registration.

When this came into notice of the Food and Supply Civil Supplies Department, the mill concerned was blacklisted as per the Custom Milling Policy 2022-23, the spokesperson said.

An FIR was lodged against partners of the unit at Chehlan village, and paddy stored at the mill was ordered to be shifted to other mills.