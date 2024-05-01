Punjab board results: Ekampreet Singh tops Class XII, Harnoorpreet Kaur 1st in Class VIII

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 30

Ekampreet Singh of BCS Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur Colony, Focal Point, Ludhiana, and Raviuday Singh of Government Senior Secondary School, Gulabewala, Muktsar, scored 500/500 to bag the first and second position, respectively, in the PSEB Class XII (regular) examination results declared today.

Harnoorpreet Kaur celebrates her success with kin.

Ashwani of Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, Bathinda, bagged the third position by scoring 499/500 marks.

As many as 2,84,452 candidates appeared for the exams, of which 2,64,662 cleared it with a pass percentage of 93.04. The pass percentage of girls (95.74) is considerably higher than the boys (90.74).

Amritsar (97.27%), Gurdaspur (97.21%), Pathankot (97.14%), Tarn Taran (96.42%), and Kapurthala (96.39%) emerged as the top-five districts in the list of total 23 districts of the state. SAS Nagar (95.50%) bagged the sixth spot. The PSEB Class VIII board result was also announced with a pass percentage of 98.31. As many as 2,91,917 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 2,86,987 cleared it.

Harnoorpreet Kaur of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bhai Rupa, Bathinda, scored 600/600 to secure the first position in the Punjab School Education Board Class VIII (regular) examination result. Gurleen Kaur of New Flowers Public Senior Secondary School, New Antaryami Colony, Amritsar, scored 598/600 and Armaandeep Singh of Government Elementary School, Ratoke, Sangrur, scored 597/600 to claim the second and third spot, respectively.

The pass percentage of girls (98.83) was slightly more than the boys (97.84).

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #Muktsar