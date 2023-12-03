Elderly man killed in his house in Punjab’s Kapurthala, 5 arrested

Kapurthala, December 3
A 70-year-old retired bank manager was killed with sharp-edged weapons in his house in Dayalpur village of Kapurthala, police said on Sunday.
Balwant Singh, who lived alone in his house, was killed on November 30 by some people who had stolen into his house with an aim to rob it, they said.
Five people have been arrested in connection with the killing, a senior officer said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta in a press conference here said all five accused are drug addicts and belong to the same village.
Gupta said that the five men killed Balwant Singh after looting the house.
