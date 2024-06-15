Elected MPs, Raja Warring, Sukhjinder Randhawa quit as MLAs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 14

Paving the way for byelections in the Gidderbaha and Dera Baba Nanak Assembly segments, PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Sukhjinder Randhawa, who have been elected as MPs from Ludhiana and Gurdaspur, respectively, today tendered their resignation as MLAs to Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

The bypoll for the Jalandhar (West) Assembly segment is already scheduled for July 10 following the resignation of Sheetal Angural.

The Gidderbaha and Dera Baba Nanak byelections will be crucial for the Congress as the seats are with the party. During an interaction, the PCC chief said, “We were always confident about the Lok Sabha election results in Punjab. Our party worked diligently over the past two years, and the results reflect this effort. The Congress has consistently pitched for Punjab’s rights and will continue to do so. We have won seven of the 13 LS seats and this trend will persist with a Congress-led state government in 2027.”

On the Congress’ preparations for the Jalandhar West bypoll, he said, “We are well-prepared and are working tirelessly to secure a win. Our efforts over the past two years have resonated with the people of Punjab. We will continue to champion Punjab’s rights and our hard work will be rewarded in Jalandhar West as well just like it did in the Lok Sabha elections.”

