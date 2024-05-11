Election battle hots up as biggies file papers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 10

BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu ‘Samundri’ and Shiromani SAD’s Anil Joshi filed their nomination papers in the office of DC-cum-District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori today.

‘Now, Taranjit will serve Punjabis’ I believe the people of Amritsar will send Sandhu as their representative to Parliament. He served the country as an envoy overseas and now he will voice the concerns of Amritsar and Punjab people. S Jaishankar, Foreign minister

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar landed here to accompany Sandhu while filing his papers in a roadshow in an open vehicle with BJP supporters. Also accompanied him were BJP Kisan Morcha national vice-president and Bharti Kheti Parishad governing body member Suresh Chandel along with former Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik, senior leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina and district president Harwinder Singh Sandhu.

Jaishankar said though it would be the prerogative of the party to allot poll-related duties, yet he had made a submission to allow him to come to Amritsar in support of Sandhu. “I believe the people of Amritsar will send Sandhu as their representative to Parliament, taking into account the immense support he has garnered here. He served the country as an envoy overseas and now he will voice the concerns of Amritsar and Punjab people. No other candidate could match the rapport he shared with New Delhi and it will gain global attention when Sandhu will represent Amritsar in Parliament”, he said. Sandhu said his role as an Ambassador was a public service. Politics too is a public service, but on a different platform. “My motive is very clear and it is to develop Amritsar. I aim to bring a special economic package for Amritsar and strategise plans that help multiplying the income of farmers and other sections of society”, he said.

Meanwhile, SAD candidate Anil Joshi, accompanied by senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia and other supporters, took out a roadshow to file his nomination papers.

