Election Commission gets 13K code violation complaints

Chandigarh, February 14
The Election Commission (EC) has received a total of 13,066 complaints on “cVigil” app since the poll code came into the force. Of these, 9,413 complaints were resolved in less than 100 minutes.
Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said: “The EC received 551 complaints, of which 500 have been disposed, while 51 are under processing. Similarly, 390 complaints were received on the national grievances redressal portal, of which 362 are resolved.” “Of the 2,411
complaints received at a call centre, 2,278 have been resolved, while one was defaulted and 133 are under processing,” he added. —
