Election for president of Punjab NRI Sabha to be held on January 5: Minister

Chandigarh, September 24
The election to the post of president of the NRI Sabha of Punjab will be held on January 5 next year, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Sunday.
The election for President of NRI Sabha Punjab will be held on January 05, 2024. NRI Affairs Minister @KuldeepSinghAap said that as per the guidelines of NRI Sabha, CM @BhagwantMaan has decided to hold the election of the President of NRI Sabha Punjab on January 05, 2024. pic.twitter.com/5yLKqjnwGw— Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) September 24, 2023
The Non-resident Indian (NRI) Sabha of Punjab works as an agency of the state government for the welfare of the diaspora of the state.
He said the term of the president of the sabha ended in March 2022.
Most of the diaspora Punjabis usually come to India in the month of December and they stay here till March, Dhaliwal said, adding that this would be the right time to hold elections.
The NRI Sabha works under the patronage of the government of Punjab and its main aim is to work for the welfare and interests of the NRIs from Punjab.
The main objective of NRI Sabha is to redress the grievances of migrant Punjabis, protect their rights and properties.
The NRI Sabha Punjab is a society registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 with the approval of the government of Punjab and the chief minister is the chief patron of this sabha.
The commissioner of Jalandhar division is the chairman of the sabha, while deputy commissioners are the chairpersons of its district units.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report
Nijjar was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18
PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains, says speed and scale of infrastructure development matching aspirations of countrymen
Says Indian railways is the most trusted co-passenger of cou...
BJP MP’s allegations baseless, narrative being set for ‘lynching me’: Danish Ali
BSP MP hits back at BJP leader Nishikant Dubey for accusing ...
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are married! Bride's 'bidaai' had Shah Rukh Khan touch, check out unseen pictures from wedding festivities
Some pictures from Parineeti-Raghav's mehendi ceremony are a...
NASA’s first asteroid samples land on Earth after release from spacecraft
Scientists estimate the capsule holds at least a cup of rubb...