Election for president of Punjab NRI Sabha to be held on January 5: Minister

The main objective of NRI Sabha is to redress the grievances of migrant Punjabis, protect their rights and properties

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



PTI

Chandigarh, September 24 

The election to the post of president of the NRI Sabha of Punjab will be held on January 5 next year, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Sunday.

The Non-resident Indian (NRI) Sabha of Punjab works as an agency of the state government for the welfare of the diaspora of the state.

He said the term of the president of the sabha ended in March 2022. 

Most of the diaspora Punjabis usually come to India in the month of December and they stay here till March, Dhaliwal said, adding that this would be the right time to hold elections.

The NRI Sabha works under the patronage of the government of Punjab and its main aim is to work for the welfare and interests of the NRIs from Punjab. 

The main objective of NRI Sabha is to redress the grievances of migrant Punjabis, protect their rights and properties.

The NRI Sabha Punjab is a society registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 with the approval of the government of Punjab and the chief minister is the chief patron of this sabha. 

The commissioner of Jalandhar division is the chairman of the sabha, while deputy commissioners are the chairpersons of its district units.  

