Election rout: Capt Amarinder Singh deflects blame

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

A day after the Congress suffered a drubbing at the hands of the AAP, former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today said the party was trying to blame it on anti-incumbency of his four-and-half-year tenure instead of its own poor performance.

Capt tweeted: “The INCIndia leadership will never learn! Who is responsible for the humiliating defeat of the Congress in UP? What about Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand? The answer is written in bold letters on the wall but as always I presume they will avoid reading it.” The ex-CM’s remarks came a day after Congress’ Randeep Surjewala said in Punjab, even though the party presented a humble leadership, it failed to overcome the anti-incumbency of the Captain government. —

