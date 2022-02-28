Punjab elections over, leaders missing now, rue parents of students stranded in Ukraine

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, February 27

Worried about the safety of their wards, parents of students stranded in Ukraine are upset that politicians who were visiting their homes till the polling day are now unavailable to boost their morale in tough times.

They, however, are content that the administration is concerned about their anxiety and coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Ukraine and the universities for necessary action at their end.

Of little help in hour of need I approached a senior leader of a political party in Ludhiana. But he showed his inability to do anything in the matter. — Balwinder Singh, Bulara village resident

Balwinder Singh of Bulara village, the father of MBBS fifth-year student stranded in Kharkiv city of Ukraine, said it had been a nightmare for his family after the reports of the Russian attack started arriving on Thursday. “As we wanted Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to impress upon the Centre to expedite diplomatic measures to rescue thousands of Indian students stranded in Ukraine, I approached a senior leader of a political party in Ludhiana. But he showed his inability to do anything in the matter,” he added. Balwinder further said his son, Simran Preet Singh, like many others had to take shelter in a Metro tunnel.

Dr Sanjiv Garg, organiser, Garg Nursing Home, Machhiwara, said his son, Ayush Garg, along with around 400 other students had been staying at a school near the Indian Embassy in Ukraine for days. Ayush, a fourth-year MBBS student of Kharkiv National Medical University, was scheduled to board a flight for India on Thursday morning, but was not allowed to enter the airport.

Acknowledging that the Centre and the local administration had been doing a lot, Dr Garg said the Ministry of External Affairs should expedite the diplomatic measures to get the stranded nationals evacuated.

#indians in ukraine #ukraine crisis