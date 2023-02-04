Electric Vehicle policy offers 15% tax incentive

Chandigarh, February 3
Punjab Cabinet on Friday accorded approval to Electric Vehicle Policy-2022 with a move to check the vehicular pollution.
The policy desires to reduce vehicular emission, create infrastructure, manufacturing, research and development, job creation, ensuring sustainability besides to establish Punjab as a favored destination for manufacturing of electric vehicles, components and batteries. The policy seeks to incentivise those buying electric vehicles by up to 15 per cent in road tax.
The Cabinet also approved allowing open mining at 18 sites in the state. The common man can extract sand at Rs 5.5 per cubic feet by taking his tractor trolley. The cost of transportation is over and above this rate, Housing Minister Aman Arora told media persons after the Cabinet meeting.
Schools to be upgraded
- Implementation of the state scheme for teachers’ foreign training was okayed. The Department of School Education will send a batch of 36 Principals to Principals Academy, Singapore, and 30 Principals to National Institute of Education (NIE), an autonomous institute of the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.
- Nod for the implementation of a state scheme for upgrading 117 government schools into Schools of Eminence (SoE).
- To expedite the remaining construction work of Shahpur Kandi Dam Project, the Cabinet has endorsed the proposal to pay a total Rs 74.75 crore to the executing agency concerned.
- To ensure the conduction of Urban Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj elections/bypolls in fair, clean and peaceful manner, the Cabinet also gave the nod to appoint an officer as the State Election Commissioner.
