Electric Vehicle policy offers 15% tax incentive

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

Punjab Cabinet on Friday accorded approval to Electric Vehicle Policy-2022 with a move to check the vehicular pollution.

The policy desires to reduce vehicular emission, create infrastructure, manufacturing, research and development, job creation, ensuring sustainability besides to establish Punjab as a favored destination for manufacturing of electric vehicles, components and batteries. The policy seeks to incentivise those buying electric vehicles by up to 15 per cent in road tax.

The Cabinet also approved allowing open mining at 18 sites in the state. The common man can extract sand at Rs 5.5 per cubic feet by taking his tractor trolley. The cost of transportation is over and above this rate, Housing Minister Aman Arora told media persons after the Cabinet meeting.

