 Electricity demand in Punjab on Wednesday hits all-time high of 16,078 MW

  Punjab
  • Electricity demand in Punjab on Wednesday hits all-time high of 16,078 MW

Electricity demand in Punjab on Wednesday hits all-time high of 16,078 MW

The demand had risen to 15,900 MW on Tuesday

Electricity demand in Punjab on Wednesday hits all-time high of 16,078 MW

Searing heat and lack of any rainfall activity have pushed up the demand for electricity in the state.



PTI

Chandigarh, June 19

With blistering heat sweeping the northern region, the demand for electricity in Punjab on Wednesday touched an all-time high of 16,078 MW.

The demand had risen to 15,900 MW on Tuesday.

"The demand for electricity has touched an all-time high mark of 16,078 MW this afternoon," said sources in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Last year, the state had seen an all-time high power demand of 15,325 MW on June 23.

Searing heat and lack of any rainfall activity have pushed up the demand for electricity in the state.

Besides, the demand for power has also gone up because of the paddy sowing season.

According to sources, if rain does not take place in the coming days, then power cuts will have to be imposed in the state.

Meanwhile, PSEB Engineers' Association president Jasvir Dhiman said the state recorded its highest-ever peak demand of 16,078 MW on June 19, even before the full paddy load is yet to commence.

The electricity consumption in May increased by 37 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

"In the first 15 days of June, the conditions are no better. Overall, there is a 42 per cent increase in energy consumption and 33 per cent increase in maximum demand," Dhiman said in a statement.

"While the power utility PSPCL is currently meeting the demand without implementing any power cuts, the situation has been exacerbated by the commencement of paddy transplantation," he added. 

Electricity demand in Punjab on Wednesday hits all-time high of 16,078 MW

Electricity demand in Punjab on Wednesday hits all-time high of 16,078 MW

The demand had risen to 15,900 MW on Tuesday


