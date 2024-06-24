Electricity transformer thieves tied to pole, thrashed

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, June 23

Last night, two suspected electricity transformer thieves were caught by some residents of Mukand Singhwala village here. They were allegedly tied to an electricity pole and thrashed by a few locals. Later , the miscreants were handed over to the police. The residents also shot some videos of the accused being thrashed with slippers. The videos went viral on social media platforms. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and started an investigation.

