Eligibility norms for ITI instructors eased

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, July 25

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has relaxed the eligibility norms for the recruitment of instructors in ITIs. There is near 60 per cent shortage of instructors. As against the sanctioned post of 2,000, there are nearly 800 instructors. Of these, nearly 300 are on engaged on a contractual basis.

Earlier, the ministry had mandated that it was necessary to have a national craft instructor certificate under the Craft Instructor Training Scheme (CITS). But due to absence of the certification, the instructors could not be recruited. Now, the ministry has allowed degree in engineering from AICTE/UGC approved institute or three-year diploma with two years of experience. In case of absence of CITS-qualified candidates, the ministry has allowed candidates with relevant technical qualification.

“There are near 900 different trades. But due to the absence of the instructors, the admission cannot take place. The state had taken up the matter with the ministry and relaxation has been given,” said a senior government functionary.

Punjab has been lagging behind in setting up Institute for Training of Trainers at Lalru. After spending nearly Rs 12 crore on the construction of the institute and paying salary to the staff, the training equipment have not been procured.

Under the Vocational Training Improvement Project funded by the World Bank, the institute was to provide a one-year national craft instructors certification course, which had been made mandatory to get a job of an instructor at ITI.