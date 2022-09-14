Embarrassment for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as BMW Group denies setting up plant in state

Vijay C Roy
Chandigarh, September 14
In a major embarrassment to Punjab government, BMW Group in India stated that it has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab.
“BMW Group is firmly committed to its Indian operations with its manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and a well-developed dealer network across major metropolitans of the country. BMW Group India has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab,” stated a press release issued by BMW Group India.
The statement by the company comes a day after the Punjab government announced that leading auto giant BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in state. “The efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to rope in major investments from Germany bore fruit on Tuesday as leading auto giant BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in state,” stated the government press release.
The statement came after the Chief Minister met senior functionaries of the BMW. “A decision to this effect was taken during the visit of Chief Minister in BMW headquarters, here (Munich, Germany),” the release mentioned.
The release issued by the government further stated, “Buoyed over it, Bhagwant Mann said that this will be the second unit of the company in India as already one such unit was operational in Chennai. He said that this will give a major boost to industrial growth of the state and open new vistas of employment for youth.”
Bajwa seeks clarification
BMW has denied setting up of any plant in Punjab as claimed by Chief Minister @BhagwantMann Can the CM clarify his position on this or was he lying to the whole state? pic.twitter.com/Y0z5MrbkL9— Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) September 14, 2022
"BMW has denied setting up of any plant in Punjab as claimed by Chief Minister @BhagwantMann. Can the CM Clarify his position on this or was he lying to the whole state?,”Partap Singh Bajwa, former MP and Leader of the Opposition, tweeted.
Earlier @ArvindKejriwal used to make fake claims, now dummy CM @BhagwantMann is following the footsteps of his 'Guru' to embarrass the country on the Global map! @BMW's rebuttal about setting up a plant in Punjab has exposed Mann & countrymen won't forgive him for this lie. pic.twitter.com/BnO21v9swz— Parminder Singh Brar (@PSBrarOfficial) September 14, 2022
