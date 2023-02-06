Emergency landing by Indian Army's hot air balloon

Abohar, February 5
A hot air balloon of the Army made an emergency landing in Sadulshehar, 31 km from here, today.
After getting information, the Army officers arrived at the spot and took their four companions, who were having a sortie, with them.
Some villagers said they had seen the hot air balloon descending near Chak 41-PTP village.
As soon as the balloon touched the ground, villagers informed the Sadulshehar police station.
SHO Raghuveer Singh said the police and military personnel reached the spot and secured the perimeter.
The Armymen having a sortie said due to sudden rise in temperature, they decided to descend.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...