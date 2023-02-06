Emergency landing by Indian Army's hot air balloon

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 5

A hot air balloon of the Army made an emergency landing in Sadulshehar, 31 km from here, today.

After getting information, the Army officers arrived at the spot and took their four companions, who were having a sortie, with them.

Some villagers said they had seen the hot air balloon descending near Chak 41-PTP village.

As soon as the balloon touched the ground, villagers informed the Sadulshehar police station.

SHO Raghuveer Singh said the police and military personnel reached the spot and secured the perimeter.

The Armymen having a sortie said due to sudden rise in temperature, they decided to descend.

