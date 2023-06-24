Emergency services badly hit at Gidderbaha Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Gidderbaha/Muktsar, June 23

Due to an acute shortage of doctors, the emergency medical services are almost paralysed at the Civil Hospital, Gidderbaha. A staff nurse manages the emergency services during the night hours and all accident victims or other patients are referred to the Civil Hospital, Malout, situated around 20 km away.

The situation was grim earlier also, but it turned worse when two doctors, a specialist and an emergency medical officer (EMO), were shifted to Malout and Bathinda about a fortnight ago. A similar situation had arisen in February also.

At present, the hospital has only five doctors, a senior medical officer (SMO), pathologist, orthopaedist, otolaryngologist and an EMO. The posts of gynaecologist, paediatrician, general physician, surgeon, eye surgeon and anaesthetist are vacant.

Notably, the hospital has seven posts of EMO. Six of these are, however, vacant.

In 2019, this hospital was adjudged the best in the sub-district hospital category in the state under the “Kayakalp” programme of the Health Department and had got a cash award of Rs 15 lakh.

Local residents said the situation was worsening with each passing day at the Civil Hospital, Gidderbaha. On the other hand, the Civil Hospital, Malout, was getting more doctors.

Dr Rashmi Chawla, Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Gidderbaha, said, “We have sought more doctors and the higher-ups are aware of the situation.”

The SMO further said, “A staff nurse takes care of the patients during night hours, but she is not authorised to perform the duties of a doctor. She can only give first-aid to the patients. In such a scenario, the Civil Surgeon has directed us to refer all medico-legal cases to the Civil Hospital, Malout, during night hours.”

Was adjudged best in 2019