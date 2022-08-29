Eminent writer Deepak Jalandhari dead

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 28

Eminent Jalandhar-based historian and Hindi writer Deepak Jalandhari passed away this morning.

The nonagenarian was hospitalised for the past nearly eight days.

Jalandhari was a script writer for some Bollywood movies too. He chronicled the history of Jalandhar city in his book ‘Ek Shehar Jalandhar’.

His collection of short stories ‘Zindagi Aaspas’ was released in 2019.

His son Navneet said his father wrote scripts for movies in the early 1980s, including ‘Angrezan’, ‘Jai Maa Chintpurni’ and ‘Thanedar’.