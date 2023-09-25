Employees & Pensioners Joint Front organises rally

Muktsar, September 24
The Punjab Employees and Pensioners Joint Front today held a rally at the grain market in Malout. A large number of employees and pensioners from Muktsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Moga districts participated in it.
The protesters expressed anger against the state government and said their demands were being neglected.
The Punjab Employees and Pensioners Joint Front has been continuously demanding the regularisation of outsourced and contractual workers. Besides, it is demanding to restore old pension, issue dearness allowance, restore the deducted allowances, etc.
They claimed that if the demands were not met, a state-level protest would be held in Chandigarh on October 14. The protesters also took out a protest march till the residence of Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur.
