Employees protest against Electricity Amendment Bill-2022

Patiala, August 8
Lakhs of power sector employees today protested the Electricity Amendment Bill-2022 across the country, claimed All-India Power Engineers’ Federation.
“Power sector employees and engineers exercised their democratic right by boycotting the official duties and holding gate meetings in a majority of the states and UTs. Today, they joined hands to protest the Bill,” said federation spokesperson VK Gupta.
He said the greed for profit and greater commercial orientation than government-owned power distribution firms seems to be the only aim of the Centre. “The privatisation of the power sector will reduce the vacancies in the government sector. It paves the way for the exploitation of the employees and consumers will be exploited by higher tariff,” he said.
