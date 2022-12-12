Employment Bureau boon for Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 11

The District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises is proving to be a boon for unemployed youngsters in the district. For instance, in the pas about four and a half years, as many as 30,653 unemployed youngsters of the total 51,100 registered have got jobs through placement camps and mega job fairs.

The officials said currently the mega job fairs were not being conducted and just placement camps were being organised at the bureau office.

“The bureau works as a link between the job seekers and companies. Besides providing jobs, we also give coaching for competitive exams and English language free of cost. We also forward letters of those willing to start their own venture to departments concerned with a recommendation,” said an official.

Daljeet Singh Brar, Placement Officer, said, “Mostly Class XII passouts and graduates, in the age group of 18-40, are approaching us and getting jobs with salaries ranging between Rs 8,000 and 23,000 per month. Since the inauguration of the bureau office in April 2018, we have provided jobs to 30,653 unemployed people.”

He said, “We examine the resume of the job seekers, counsel them, channelise their energy in the right direction, help in getting the job in their chosen field.”

