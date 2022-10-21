Emulate Congress, bring in internal democracy: Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa has called upon various national and regional political parties to follow the Congress to usher internal democracy in the functioning of the outfits.

“The oldest political party of the country, the Congress has shown the way and set an example by holding elections within the ambit of its outfit for the appointment of its new national president. I think it is time for other parties also to follow suit,” said Bajwa.

Bajwa claimed there was no internal democracy in the BJP when it came to appointing its national president. The saffron party which once claimed to be the party with a difference and drew its ideological and political strength from the RSS must recall when was the last time it held elections within the party fold to choose its national president.

