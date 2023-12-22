‘End of a poetic dream’: Amrita Pritam's long-time companion, poet and artist Imroz dies at 97

Mumbai, December 22
Noted poet and artist Inderjeet, known as Imroz, known for his enduring relationship with poet Amrita Pritam, passed away in Mumbai on Friday at the age of 97 due to age-related issues, family sources said.
Alka Kwatra, Pritam’s daughter-in-law, told PTI that his last rites were performed at the Dahanukarwadi crematorium at Kandivli in north Mumbai in the presence of family and close friends.
The funeral pyre was lit by Pritam’s granddaughter.
Amiya Kunwar, a close acquaintance of Imroz, said he was suffering from health issues for some days and had been hospitalised.
Born on January 26, 1926, in Lyallpur, Punjab, Imroz met Amrita Pritam in the 1950s when she was already a well-established figure in Punjabi literature. They lived together for over 40 years until Pritam died in 2005.
Imroz began writing poems after Pritam started keeping unwell, and even after her death, he wrote several poems dedicated to her.
One of Pritam’s most celebrated works, ‘Main tainu phir milangi,’ is said to have been dedicated to Imroz.
Noted artist Prakash Joshi said the passing away of Imroz is an end of an “era and a poetic dream”.
“The relationship between Imroz and Pritam was a beautiful chapter in the field of Indian art and literature,” Joshi said.
