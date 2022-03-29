'Ending drug abuse, job creation priority': Dr Jasbir Singh, Amritsar West MLA

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 28

Emerging as a winner from Amritsar West (SC) constituency by defeating Congress heavyweight and three-time MLA Raj Kumar Verka is no mean feat for new AAP MLA Dr Jasbir Singh.

The seat has remained a Congress stronghold for the past over two decades.

Riding on strong undercurrent in favour of the AAP, Dr Jasbir defeated Verka by 44,000 votes, which is among the highest victory margins in the state Assembly poll. He got 69,251 votes while Verka secured 25,338 votes.

“People have shown their supremacy. I had preferred door-to-door campaign and visited slums and villages, which remained ignored for years,” he said, adding that people in urban areas also supported the AAP.

He owns assets worth over Rs 2 crore, while having a liability of Rs 15 lakh. An SMO at a private hospital, Dr Jasbir said what’s done was done.

“I have a bigger responsibility now. With people reposing so much faith in the AAP, my endeavour will be to stay connected with them.

“After attending the Vidhan Sabha session, I’ll be visiting the constituency to meet people. My focus is on ending the drug menace in the area and making efforts towards job generation,” he said.