Enforcement Directorate: Bhupinder Singh Honey accepted he got Rs 10 crore for mining operations

Bhupinder was arrested by the agency in Jalandhar on February 4 as part of its investigation under PMLA

Enforcement Directorate: Bhupinder Singh Honey accepted he got Rs 10 crore for mining operations

The Enforcement Directorate today claimed that Bhupinder Singh Honey, the nephew of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi who is in the agency's custody, has “accepted” that he received Rs 10 crore in cash in lieu of facilitating sand mining operations and transfers of officials in the state. - File photo

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 7

The Enforcement Directorate today claimed that Bhupinder Singh Honey, the nephew of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi who is in the agency’s custody, has “accepted” that he received Rs 10 crore in cash in lieu of facilitating sand mining operations and transfers of officials in the state.

Statement comes 3 days after arrest

Bhupinder Singh Honey accepted that he received the seized cash for facilitating sand mining operations and transfer and postings of officials. ED statement

Bhupinder was arrested by the agency in Jalandhar on February 4 as part of its investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case relating to illegal sand mining operations in Punjab. He was remanded in ED custody till February 8. In an official statement, the ED said it had conducted raids against Bhupinder and others on January 18 and seized about Rs 7.9 crore cash from his premises and another Rs 2 crore from a person identified as Sandeep Kumar.

The ED said it had recorded the statements of Kudratdeep Singh, Sandeep Kumar, Bhupinder and his father Santokh Singh during the searches. It was “established” that the seized Rs 10 crore “belonged to Bhupinder Singh”.

In the statement, the ED claimed: “Further, Bhupinder Singh accepted that he received the seized cash in lieu of facilitation in sand mining operations and transfer/postings of officials.”

It also said Bhupinder was issued summons for his personal appearance before the agency on February 3.

“In response, he appeared and tendered his statement, wherein he, inter alia, stated that he was involved in mining-related activities, but took an evasive approach when confronted with incriminating data,” the statement read.

Bhupinder, Kudratdeep Singh and Sandeep Kumar are stated to be the directors of a company called Providers Overseas Consultants Pvt Ltd that was raided by the ED last month in poll-bound Punjab, the agency said.

The ED filed a PMLA case in November last year after taking cognisance of a Punjab Police (Rahon police station, SBS Nagar) FIR of 2018 that pressed charges under various sections of the IPC and the Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957, to probe allegations of illegal sand mining.

In this police FIR, the ED said, it was mentioned that a team comprising officials of the Mining Department, civil administration and police made a surprise check in March 2018 based on a complaint received at the Rahon police station about illegal sand mining. “Consequently, it was found that several mines were being excavated by various machines and mining was being carried out beyond the designated area,” it added.

“Accordingly, several tippers/trucks, porcelain machines and JCB machines were seized by the investigating team. The seized tipper or trucks were also found to be overloaded with sand,” the ED said, quoting the FIR.

As per the FIR, the ED said, apart from Malikpur, illegal mining activities were also carried out at Burjtahl Das, Barsal, Lalewal, Mandala and Khosa.

What investigating agency said

  • The seized Rs 10 crore belonged to Bhupinder Singh Honey.
  • Bhupinder, Kudratdeep & Sandeep are directors of Providers Overseas Consultants Pvt Ltd that was raided by ED last month.
  • ED filed case in Nov last year, taking cognisance of 2018 FIR at Rahon over illegal sand mining.

#bhupinder singh honey #charanjit channi #ED

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

2
Chandigarh

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu again leaves for Mata Vaishno Devi

4
Punjab

Now, race in Punjab Congress for its Jat face

5
Punjab

PM Modi to address election rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16, 17

6
Nation

47 more Major Generals approach AFT over getting lower remuneration than their juniors

7
Himachal

Shimla expansion draft proposes 4 satellite towns

8
Ludhiana

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

9
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu was apt choice for Punjab CM face: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

10
Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Trending

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it
Trending

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%
Himachal

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Fest this year
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Festival this year

Top Stories

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...

BSF fires at Pakiatan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

Datesheet to be released soon

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Dismissed DSP contesting against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Congress MP’s brother joins SAD

Behbal Kalan Case: 2 ministers, 3 MLAs declared 'tankhaiya'

Congress candidates conspicuous by their absence in Amritsar North

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

Day temperature up, expect rain in Chandigarh tricity today

Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Draft Electric Vehicle Policy of Chandigarh to be unveiled this week

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

Delhi HC grants two weeks to Centre to state stand on criminalising marital rape

Channi violates EC norms

Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

AAP woman activist tries to commit suicide in Kapurthala

Rana Gurjeet vs Navtej Cheema, Sukhpal Khaira getting nastier with each passing day

New Covid cases see a huge dip in Jalandhar district

Constituency watch: Adampur

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains released after EC intervenes

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana will be developed as ‘textile hub’, Gobindgarh ‘steel city’: Narendra Modi

Schemes of SAD govt stopped in Congress regime: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Migrants, visitors to markets also attend PM's virtual rally in Ludhiana

Social activists vow to discourage use of drugs in elections