Enforcement wing to crack down on illegal mining

Chandigarh, June 14

Mining and Geology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer today said the state government was committed to completely eliminating illegal mining and make sand available to people at rate of Rs 5.50 per cubic feet at public mining and commercial mining sites. The enforcement wing of the department was being readied to stop illegal activities, he said.

40 commercial sites on the cards After successful operation of 55 public mining sites, full preparation are on for operation of commercial mining sites

Of 40 commercial mining sites, 19 are set to begin operation

With new mining clusters, people will get sand/gravel from places near their homes

After a meeting with top officials of the Punjab Police and mining at Punjab Bhawan, Hayer said continuous checking should be ensured by forming a joint committee of field officers of the Mining and Police Departments for monitoring the situation at the ground level. Mining and police officials will send their reports to the higher authorities regarding this at regular intervals.

“Illegal mining will not be tolerated in the districts with mining sites, especially the border districts where the International Border is located,” he said, adding that the police had deputed 50 personnel with the enforcement wing of the Mining Department to keep a check on illegal mining.

