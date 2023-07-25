Engineers chip in with 1-day salary

Chandigarh, July 24
Members of the Diploma Engineers Association of Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Department have contributed their one-day salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund. The association has 600 members and their one-day salary of around Rs15 lakh will be used towards the flood relief efforts.
Representatives of the association today called on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa and handed over the letter to the CM regarding the deduction of one-day salary of July. The association consists of junior engineers, assistant engineers and promoted sub-divisional engineers.
