Engineers' outfit contests Centre's claim on BBMB

Harpal Singh Cheema

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

The All-India Power Engineers’ Federation today contested the claim of the Ministry of Power that new rules notified for the appointment of two functional members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) were in consonance with a judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and will not impact the interests of member states.

AAP to give memos

Chandigarh: The AAP will give memoranda to DCs against the new rules. The letters for the Governor would be handed over to DCs first by the district-level leadership of Doaba, said Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema. He urged the Governor to present the letters to PM , asking him to stop attacking the rights of Punjab. TNS

Following a controversy over the new rules, the ministry had on February 27 issued a statement that the new rules only specified the technical qualification required for appointment of Member (Irrigation) and Member (Power), and complied with the directions issued by the High Court in ‘Jagmohan Singh vs Union of India and others’ case in 2016.

The federation said the case related to the selection of BBMB chairman and there was no averment or claim regarding appointment of the two whole-time members. “The HC, while deciding in favour of Jagmohan Singh, did not

issue any instructions regarding qualification for whole-time members,” a statement issued by the federation today said.

As a matter of convention, Member (Irrigation) and Member (Power) were selected from a panel of senior engineers forwarded to the Centre by Haryana and Punjab governments, respectively.

Under the new rules issued by the ministry on February 23, an engineer from any state across the country who meets the laid down qualifications could be selected for these two posts. At present, the post of Member (Irrigation) is vacant and the additional charge of this post is being held by the chairman.

A section of stakeholders had opposed the new rules, saying it reduced the chances of appointment of engineers from Punjab and Haryana to these posts. The issued also got a political hue with several state-level leaders across various parties claiming it was a move to scrap Punjab’s representation in the BBMB and would adversely affect the interests of the state.

BBMB comprises of a chairman and two whole-time members, besides two members representing the central government and four other members, generally senior bureaucrats, each representing the BBMB member states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. The members representing states are responsible for ensuring the interests of their respective state.

Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, which also have financial stakes in the BBMB, have been seeking creation of posts of full-time members for their state for some time.

According to the federation, the matter had been discussed at the North Zone Council meeting presided over by the Union Home Minister in September 2019, where Punjab had opposed the proposal.

