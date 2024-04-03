Enhance vigil on inter-state borders: Election officers

Chandigarh, April 2
A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Deputy Election Commissioners Hirdesh Kumar and Ajay Bhadoo held an inter-state meeting on Tuesday with top bureaucrats, police officers, nodal officers from different departments and senior officials of enforcement agencies, including Income Tax, ED, Customs and other officials from Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, to review the election arrangements and law and order coordination in view of the Lok Sabha elections.
Meeting held to review preparations for ls poll
State Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said during the meeting, the ECI team directed state teams to enhance vigilance on the state borders and state authorities assured him to further strengthen the inter-state coordination for smooth conduct of the electoral process.
The team specifically stressed the need for vigil on the inter-state check posts across the neighbouring states to ensure that no cross-border movement of illicit cash, liquor, drugs or freebies takes place.
The CEO further said the ECI team had been told that the state officials were asked to step up seizures with support from the adjoining border states and instil the fear of administration among violators to conduct free and fair elections in the state. The team urged the police and CRPF teams to keep strict vigilance and help curtail the drug menace.
