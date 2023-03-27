Enhanced compensation to be paid after survey to assess crop loss by rain, winds, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 27

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the government had ordered that the special girdawri to assess the loss caused by recent spell of rain and high-velocity winds had to be finished within a week.

The compensation will also be given to farmers who have taken land on lease and were cultivating the fields owned by others. The farm labourers who work on the fields would also get compensation for the crop loss, he said.

Mann said the government stands with the farmers in their hour of need.

“I visited the fields and people showed the damage caused to their crop. Today, I called a meeting of all officers and got apprised of the loss suffered. All your loss will be reimbursed by the government,” he said.

He said the amount of compensation had been enhanced by 25 per cent for crop loss, be it over 33 per cent loss or 100 per cent loss. Those suffering a loss of 33 per cent to 75 per cent will get a compensation of Rs 6,750 per acre, against Rs 5,400 per acre given from the State Disaster Relief Fund till now. Those suffering a 76 per cent to 100 per cent loss will get Rs 15,000 per acre, up from the previous Rs 12,000 per acre. All DCs had been instructed to get the girdawri done at the earliest, he said.