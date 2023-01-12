Ensure full fund utilisation: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: No lapse in any work will be tolerated and there would be zero tolerance towards corruption. It was stated by Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer while reviewing the status of development works of the department. While reviewing the budget utilisation of welfare projects, he instructed that the department shall also ensure that no funds are left unutilised. TNS

19.44L saplings planted

Chandigarh: Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the state government has planted 19.44 lakh saplings in villages across the state with the support of the Forest Department under MGNREGA Scheme. He said that under this campaign, besides planting, fruit and flowering plants, as many as 1.02 lakh moringa medicinal plants have also been sown. TNS

Rs 110 cr for SC students

Chandigarh: Under the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste students, Rs 110.83 crore has been released for the year 2022-23. Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said applications of 1,02,012 students had been received till November 6, 2022, on the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship portal. TNS

Intercity train coach damaged

Abohar: A coach of the Delhi-Abohar-Sriganganagar intercity train was damaged as its two wheels derailed due to dense fog during shunting at Sriganganagar station last night. Chief Loco Inspector Imi Chand on Wednesday said the damaged coach was replaced by another coach. OC

SAD Delhi unit core panel

New Delhi: Paramjit Singh Sarna, president of the Delhi unit of Shiromani Akali Dal, on Wednesday announced his party’s core committee and laid down its objectives. He said it was to restore the glory of Sikh institutions under the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and to protect ‘Sikhi’.

