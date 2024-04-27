Ensure hassle-free wheat procurement, officials told

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, April 26

Personnel working at silos in the districts and godowns of various procurement agencies have been asked to function round the clock and provide necessary civic amenities for those visiting these venues in connection with storage of wheat crops brought by farmers.

Procurement of wheat within specified norms of moisture, prompt lifting of procured foodgrain and payment within 48 hours, were cited as basic parameters of the process of procurement during the ensuing season ahead of LS election.

SDM Gurmit Kumar Bansal, SDM Aparna MB and Food Supply Officer Rashminder Singh were advised to monitor the compliance of orders of Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Pallavi whereas DSP Gurdev Singh and DSP Amritpal Singh would ensure that the public is not harassed due to traffic bottlenecks on roads leading to silos, godowns and grain markets of the region.

The Deputy Commissioner said that senior functionaries of various departments, including her, had been keeping a close watch on the progress of procurement and lifting of wheat crops being brought by farmers to collection points with intent to enable villagers to take part in ensuing election with free mind.

“We have asked officials at silos, grain markets and godowns to work round the clock so that farmers need not stay away from their homes for a long time,” said the DC, adding that suggestions given by commission agents and producers were also implemented to include all stakeholders feasibly.

Officials were also advised to ensure that adequate civic amenities were available for all visitors to silos, godowns and grain markets falling under their jurisdiction.

Referring to information received from personnel at silos, DC claimed that silos at Malerkotla and Ahmedgarh had already received and stored 4,800 MT and 4,321 MT wheat respectively, while both the silos under control of the government had capacity of 50,000 MT each.

