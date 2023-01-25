Ensure MLAs get due respect at R-Day functions: Punjab govt to Deputy Commissioners

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, January 25

Punjab government has issued directions to all deputy commissioners in the state, asking them to ensure that all MLAs get due respect during the Republic Day celebrations to be held on Thursday.

The directions follow a hue and cry created by the MLAs of the ruling party after the Independence Day function held last year. Many MLAs of the ruling party had then complained to the Chief Minister and the top brass of Aam Aadmi Party that they felt “ignored” and “humiliated” as the district administration did not give them the due respect.

The complaint was also made to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and the Privileges Committee of the House is looking into the complaints. Deputy Commissioners of various districts have been summoned by the committee and many of them have rendered unconditional apology.

The directions to this effect have been issued by the General Administration department, giving specific directions regarding the seating plan at the functions to be held on Thursday in all districts. The officers have been told to follow the “state order of precedence” and give due respect to all MLAs.

It has also been mentioned in the orders, issued on the direction of the Privileges Committee of Vidhan Sabha, to ensure that the DC and SSP of each district sit on one side of the chief guest and not on both sides. This has probably been done to ensure that the MLA gets to sit on the other side of the chief guest.