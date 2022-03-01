Ensure prompt evacuation, Capt Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi

Chandigarh, February 28
Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday sought personal intervention of PM Narendra Modi to seek return of about 500 students from Punjab stranded in Ukraine.
He also asked the Punjab Government to appoint a nodal officer who could coordinate with the Centre and the Ministry of External Affairs for speedy return of students.
Appoint nodal officer
Although the Punjab Government has set up a dedicated phone number, it is yet to appoint a nodal officer for the purpose. Capt Amarinder Singh, former CM
He said families were getting more anxious and worried about their kids as reports from Ukraine showed desperate plight of students stranded in bunkers and Metro stations without food supply in harsh weather conditions.
He appreciated the Centre’s efforts in bringing back students safely. “I am confident that our government will bring back every single student with safety.” —
