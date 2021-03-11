Ensure regular power for direct seeding: Punjab Power Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, on Friday, reviewed coal and power arrangements required for the upcoming paddy season and directed Punjab State Power Corporation Power Limited (PSPCL) to generate maximum electricity from all sources and ensure its regular supply for the direct sowing of paddy.

Stressing upon the need for providing uninterrupted power supply during the paddy season, the minister asked senior officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure farmers got electricity for the stipulated time limit.

The Power Minister presided over the meeting that was attended by Principal Secretary, Power, Tejvir Singh; PSPCL, CMD, Baldev Singh Sran; Distribution, Director, DPS Grewal; and other senior officers of PSPCL. They reviewed the arrangements of coal and power required for the upcoming paddy season. Directing PSPCL for increasing the manpower to strengthen the complaint redress system and de-loading overloaded grids, lines and transformers, the minister asked PSPCL to ensure maximum generation of power.

Further, the Power Minister directed PSPCL to ensure regular power supply to the agriculture sector for direct sowing of rice as per schedule notified by the government. He also appealed to the farmers for adopting direct sowing of paddy, asking them to cooperate in saving ground water by adopting this technique and avail the benefit of subsidy of Rs 1,500 per acre being provided by the state government.

