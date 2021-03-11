Ensure safety of Sikhs living in Pakistan: National Commission for Minorities to MEA

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, May 16

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has approached the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) with a request to ensure safety of Sikh community living in Pakistan in the wake of Sunday's killing of two of its members in Peshawar city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of that country.

"The sentiment of Sikhs and concern for their safety is being taken up with the Ministry of external Affairs, with the request to ask Pakistan to ensure the safety of Sikhs living there," NCM Chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said on Monday.

"Killing of Sikhs and abduction of Sikh girls for conversion in Pakistan is unacceptable," Lapura added.

Two turbaned Sikhs, Ranjit Singh (42) and Kuljeet Singh (38), both shopkeepers, were shot dead while they were sitting in their shops.

Two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire on them. The community in Peshawar reportedly feels that it was targeted killing. The attack on the deceased took place during business hours.

The incident has sparked off serious concerns among the Sikh community including in India raised questions on sincerity of the authorities in Pakistan in safeguarding the life, properties, and dignity of the Sikhs. Sunday's fatal attack on Sikhs in Peshawar is the second such incident in the city since September last year.