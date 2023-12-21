Ensure that criminal Bills are not misused: SAD MP Harsimrat Badal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 20

While speaking on the Bills to replace the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code in the Lok Sabha today, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal asserted that checks and balances should be introduced to ensure that the three criminal Bills are not be misused.

She expressed concerns over the new Bill that looks to replace the IPC, which only allows a mercy petition to be filed by a family member, and questioned what would happen if the convict has no family.

