Ensure welfare schemes reach needy, says MP

Malerkotla, December 25
Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann has called upon government officials to ensure that benefits of social welfare schemes percolate down to the beneficiaries without any hassle.
He was talking to officials of the Social Security Department and civil administration, led by District Social Security Officer Lovleen Berring, after the conclusion of a camp held here to distribute equipment and fixtures among beneficiaries under the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. As many as 129 persons were given aides, including 40 motorised tricycles, 16 tricycles and 33 wheelchairs worth Rs 25 lakh.
Mann said he had talked to Deputy Commissioner Dr Pallavi to ensure that frequent camps in localities falling under her jurisdiction were held so that eligible and needy beneficiaries could make optimum use of welfare schemes being launched by the government from time to time.
