Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda/Muktsar, April 26

Former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal was the key architect behind Bathinda’s development between 2007 and 2017.

He was instrumental in bringing Central University, AIIMS, airport, Advanced Cancer Diagnostic, Treatment and Research Institute (ACDTRI) and Guru Gobind Singh Refinery to Bathinda.

The work on Guru Gobind Singh Refinery started in 2000, but got stalled due to various reasons. After coming back to power in 2007, Badal ensured that the refinery saw the light of day in 2012. He provided 40 acres of land belonging to Virk Kalan village to the Airports Authority of India to connect Bathinda with air connectivity. The first flight took off in 2016.

During his tenure in 2015, foundation stone for Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, was laid at Ghudda village. Similarly, AIIMS was set up in the district on PAU land on the Dabwali road.

While many villages in the state lack basic facilities, Badal, who remained Lambi MLA for five times from 1992 to 2017, developed his segment like no other.

From concrete streets to drainage system, Badal developed villages of his segment on the lines of towns. He also brought the Sports Authority of India’s training centre at Badal village. Locals remember Badal for installing RO-based water filtration systems and waterworks in the villages.