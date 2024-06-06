Ensuring free power in paddy season a challenge for Punjab Govt

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, June 5

After the Lok Sabha poll results, the AAP government in Punjab faces another litmus test when it starts with free power for paddy fields, beginning Monday. The power demand is likely to touch a new high with paddy sowing set to begin on June 10. Farmers will be supplied power for eight hours a day, as has been done in the past seasons.

While Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) says it has geared up to meet the power demand for the paddy season, it already faces a high demand, which touched 14,500 MW in May and is likely to cross 16,500 MW when over 14.5 lakh tubewells pump out underground water in paddy fields. Already, many parts of the state are facing power pangs due to technical snags.

The state government has already announced that it is committed to ensuring eight-hour power supply to the farmers. Paddy sowing will begin on June 10, 16, 19 and 21 in different parts of the state. The state has been divided into four zones to implement the sowing schedule.

PSPCL sources say the power demand is likely to touch 16,500 MW against 15,300 MW last year. “We will not be surprised if the demand goes over 16,500 MW, given the current scenario,” they said.

A senior PSPCL official said arrangements had been made to meet the demand with “enhanced power generation in the state”, especially after the acquisition of the 540 MW Goindwal Sahib thermal plant. “The enhancement of the transmission capacity from 9,000 MW to 10,000 MW, besides additional power banking arrangements (3,000 MW) and solar power are likely to help the PSPCL meet the peak demand,” he said.

The AAP government will have to ensure sufficient coal stock and higher (full) generation from thermal plants to meet the peak demand.

According to experts, a tubewell pumps out 30.24 lakh litres of water per week with an average eight hours of power supply. As many as 108 blocks in the state are under the “dark zone” because of the increasing area under paddy cultivation.

Talking to The Tribune, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said he had held a detailed meeting with PSPCL officials in view of the upcoming paddy season and “all arrangements are in place”. “We are hopeful that we will be able to meet the power demand,” he said.

