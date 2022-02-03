'Environment insecure, industries shifting base' from Punjab: Ashwani Sharma, BJP state president

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, in an interview with Sanjeev Singh Bariana and Vishav Bharti, expressed concern over the industry shifting its base to other states due to security reasons. Citing the increased sighting of drones, recovery of RDX and bomb blasts, he claimed it’s only the BJP that could keep the border state secure and bring it back on the rails. Excerpts:

Coming out of the SAD’s shadow, the BJP has pitched itself as the majority partner in the new alliance with Capt Amarinder’s PLC and Sukhdev Dhindsa’s SAD(S). Is the BJP ready for the big role?

Three decades ago, the SAD and the BJP forged an ‘apolitical’ alliance. As Punjab was just coming out of the dark days of terrorism, it needed a front that could ensure peace and brotherhood. At that time, we chose to forge a social alliance rather than promoting our political interests. Even if we contested on 23 seats, our workers helped the alliance on the remaining 94. Now, we are reaching out to people to showcase the political potential of our party.

Senior leader Madan Mohan Mittal left the BJP and joined the SAD recently. Your party leaders have expressed concern over the development. Your comments.

Madan Mohan Mittal led our party during the trying times of terrorism. It is really sad whenever a leader of such a stature leaves the party. However, I feel personal preferences often lead a person to make poor decisions. Sometimes a person errs in his decision. But I must admit that it is always the party which is at loss.

The BJP has given at least two-third of the ticket to those who joined the party recently. This has led to resentment among a section of old workers.

Our party carried out several surveys before announcing the ticket. Not all newcomers have been given the opportunity. Only those found deserving have been fielded. They, too, are treated like all other party workers.

Some leaders, who have been denied the ticket, have charged the BJP with not giving them the respect they deserved. What’s your opinion?

After the distribution of ticket, there were certain leaders who were disappointed. We heard them out. They are back on the job. In our party, discipline is paramount. We are not like any other party where leaders are airing their grouse openly and contesting independently.

Your old ally SAD has tied up with the BSP this time. Is there any chance that you could both enter into an alliance again?

The SAD chose to leave the alliance. Earlier, many a time our workers said we should leave the SAD, but we didn’t. The BJP now has a chance to bring a turnaround in the state on its own.

In the past 20 years, the Chief Ministers have changed, but not the issues — be it unemployment, drugs or corruption. Today, we have made a commitment to the people that we will make a ‘New Punjab’.

Are drugs and sacrilege big issues for the state?

Drug menace is the biggest issue. Punjab has given countless brave soldiers and sportspersons par excellence. This is the land of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. It is unfortunate when it is called ‘a haven for drugs’. Like our policy of zero tolerance to terrorism, we are committed to ending drug menace in Punjab. Those involved in drugs and sacrilege will be punished.

The contentious farm laws, which are now scrapped, created a sentiment against the BJP. This has also resulted in a five-cornered contest in Punjab. Will any party get the majority?

Everyone has the right to protest, but the forces behind the agitation attempted to push Punjab back into the dark days. These forces wanted to break the Hindu-Sikh unity. The Prime Minister understood the situation and withdrew the farm laws in the interest of the nation. During the agitation, protesters said they were not a political front. Now, they have taken the poll plunge. They have the right to do that, but it was not right on their part to not allow us to carry out our activities. Our leaders were also attacked. This is not democracy.

Youth are leaving the state in big numbers due to joblessness. What is the way forward?

Punjab today requires a secure environment, only then we can think of progress. The industry is leaving or thinking to leave because they have no security and live under threat. We are recovering RDX, sighting drones and witnessing bomb blasts. This has led to industries closing down and shifting their base. In such a scenario, why would an investor invest in the state? Ours is a border state, yet politics is being played on its security. When the Centre increased the area of the BSF’s authority from 15 km to 50 km, the Congress cried foul.

Besides, we need institutes that can provide matching skills for the industry. Pathankot has a Pepsi unit. Not even a single local is employed there. Why? They lack the required skills.

Do you think Covid curbs have impacted the campaigning?

We all need to follow the Covid guidelines. As far as the effect on campaigning is concerned, the BJP does not work only during the elections but round the clock and throughout the year. A cadre-based party like us is not affected by the ban on rallies or other restrictions. Our campaigning is not affected at all.

Why is Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol not seen much in his parliamentary constituency?

He represents us in Parliament and is doing his job efficiently. He ensured funds for bridges in our area and carried out various programmes. He also attends party meetings regularly.

